August 24: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

On the back of positive global cues and expectation of positive economic growth amid the easing of COVID-19 phase 2.0 restrictions by the states, domestic equity markets closed on a strong note on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 403.19 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 55,958.98, while the Nifty 50 index rose 128.15 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 16,624.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Bajaj Finserv

16460

7.78

15367.55

16584.8

15260

Hindalco

422.5

3.85

415

423.75

412.55

Adani Ports

693.65

3.79

673

702

668.5

Tata Steel

1407.15

3.57

1382

1420

1377

Bajaj Finance

6980

3.37

6775

7049

6727.95

Tech Mahindra

1461.1

3.19

1421.9

1467

1420

IOC

105.75

2.67

103.9

106.2

103.65

HDFC Bank

1558

2.19

1530

1564.5

1527.45

SBI Life

1160.3

2.19

1140

1165.9

1130.65

Cipla

916.95

2.07

903

919.55

897.65

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Nestle India

19740

-1.4

20100

20199

19665

Britannia

3812

-1.4

3874.85

3892

3795.5

Asian Paints

3812

-1.05

3092.8

3092.8

3034.55

HDFC

2694

-1.03

2726

2729.9

2683.95

Infosys

1721.5

-0.99

1750

1757

1712.7

HCL Technpology

1151.9

-0.96

1167.95

1173

1150

Kotak Bank

1702.35

-0.84

1725

1725

1691.6

Hindustan Unilever

2617.85

-0.62

2634

2658

2610

TCS

3615.05

-0.61

3657

3667.35

3594.4

Bharti Airtel

619

-0.59

627.95

627.95

617.05

