August 24: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

On the back of positive global cues and expectation of positive economic growth amid the easing of COVID-19 phase 2.0 restrictions by the states, domestic equity markets closed on a strong note on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 403.19 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 55,958.98, while the Nifty 50 index rose 128.15 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 16,624.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Finserv 16460 7.78 15367.55 16584.8 15260 Hindalco 422.5 3.85 415 423.75 412.55 Adani Ports 693.65 3.79 673 702 668.5 Tata Steel 1407.15 3.57 1382 1420 1377 Bajaj Finance 6980 3.37 6775 7049 6727.95 Tech Mahindra 1461.1 3.19 1421.9 1467 1420 IOC 105.75 2.67 103.9 106.2 103.65 HDFC Bank 1558 2.19 1530 1564.5 1527.45 SBI Life 1160.3 2.19 1140 1165.9 1130.65 Cipla 916.95 2.07 903 919.55 897.65

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Nestle India 19740 -1.4 20100 20199 19665 Britannia 3812 -1.4 3874.85 3892 3795.5 Asian Paints 3812 -1.05 3092.8 3092.8 3034.55 HDFC 2694 -1.03 2726 2729.9 2683.95 Infosys 1721.5 -0.99 1750 1757 1712.7 HCL Technpology 1151.9 -0.96 1167.95 1173 1150 Kotak Bank 1702.35 -0.84 1725 1725 1691.6 Hindustan Unilever 2617.85 -0.62 2634 2658 2610 TCS 3615.05 -0.61 3657 3667.35 3594.4 Bharti Airtel 619 -0.59 627.95 627.95 617.05

