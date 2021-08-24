August 24: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
On the back of positive global cues and expectation of positive economic growth amid the easing of COVID-19 phase 2.0 restrictions by the states, domestic equity markets closed on a strong note on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 403.19 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 55,958.98, while the Nifty 50 index rose 128.15 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 16,624.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Bajaj Finserv
16460
7.78
15367.55
16584.8
15260
Hindalco
422.5
3.85
415
423.75
412.55
Adani Ports
693.65
3.79
673
702
668.5
Tata Steel
1407.15
3.57
1382
1420
1377
Bajaj Finance
6980
3.37
6775
7049
6727.95
Tech Mahindra
1461.1
3.19
1421.9
1467
1420
IOC
105.75
2.67
103.9
106.2
103.65
HDFC Bank
1558
2.19
1530
1564.5
1527.45
SBI Life
1160.3
2.19
1140
1165.9
1130.65
Cipla
916.95
2.07
903
919.55
897.65
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Nestle India
19740
-1.4
20100
20199
19665
Britannia
3812
-1.4
3874.85
3892
3795.5
Asian Paints
3812
-1.05
3092.8
3092.8
3034.55
HDFC
2694
-1.03
2726
2729.9
2683.95
Infosys
1721.5
-0.99
1750
1757
1712.7
HCL Technpology
1151.9
-0.96
1167.95
1173
1150
Kotak Bank
1702.35
-0.84
1725
1725
1691.6
Hindustan Unilever
2617.85
-0.62
2634
2658
2610
TCS
3615.05
-0.61
3657
3667.35
3594.4
Bharti Airtel
619
-0.59
627.95
627.95
617.05
