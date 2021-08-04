August 4: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic stock markets logged another record-breaking on Wednesday as the June quarter earnings of India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India sparked a rally in the financial stocks. S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 hit a new lifetime high of 54,465.91 and 16,290.20 in the intraday trade today. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 546.41 points or 1.02 per cent to close at 54,369.77. The Nifty 50 index jumped 128.05 points or 0.79 per cent to 16,258.80. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low HDFC 2672 4.59 2573.3 2681 2565 Kotak Bank 1751.2 3.89 1698.7 1753.25 1685 ICICI Bank 712.05 3.14 694 717.4 693.2 SBI 456.15 2.16 448.65 467.45 441.5 HDFC Bank 1465.5 2.15 1441 1474.5 1440 Axis Bank 752 1.81 740.5 757 738.65 Cipla 939.7 1.24 928.15 942.5 927 Dr Reddy's 4772 1.07 4725.6 4810 4725.6 Reliance 2105 0.83 2094.4 2114 2087 JSW Steel 745.6 0.72 741 754 736.4





Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Grasim 1553 -2.47 1590 1605.25 1537.05 Titan 1801 -2.13 1857.2 1858.65 1795 Tata Motors 298.1 -1.84 304.75 306.45 297.2 Adani Ports 693.5 -1.64 718 718 692 Hindalco 441.7 -1.58 446 455.5 441 BPCL 457 -1.38 463 465 456.1 Nestle India 18049 -1.29 18294.1 18349.95 18017.1 Sun Pharma 785.3 -1.2 791 797.9 779.7 UltraTech Cement 7749.95 -1.19 7911 7911 7733.8 Tata Consumers 759 -1.13 770 770 755.15



