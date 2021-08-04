August 4: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Domestic stock markets logged another record-breaking on Wednesday as the June quarter earnings of India's largest public sector bank State Bank of India sparked a rally in the financial stocks. S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 hit a new lifetime high of 54,465.91 and 16,290.20 in the intraday trade today. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 546.41 points or 1.02 per cent to close at 54,369.77. The Nifty 50 index jumped 128.05 points or 0.79 per cent to 16,258.80. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HDFC
|2672
|4.59
|2573.3
|2681
|2565
|Kotak Bank
|1751.2
|3.89
|1698.7
|1753.25
|1685
|ICICI Bank
|712.05
|3.14
|694
|717.4
|693.2
|SBI
|456.15
|2.16
|448.65
|467.45
|441.5
|HDFC Bank
|1465.5
|2.15
|1441
|1474.5
|1440
|Axis Bank
|752
|1.81
|740.5
|757
|738.65
|Cipla
|939.7
|1.24
|928.15
|942.5
|927
|Dr Reddy's
|4772
|1.07
|4725.6
|4810
|4725.6
|Reliance
|2105
|0.83
|2094.4
|2114
|2087
|JSW Steel
|745.6
|0.72
|741
|754
|736.4
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Grasim
|1553
|-2.47
|1590
|1605.25
|1537.05
|Titan
|1801
|-2.13
|1857.2
|1858.65
|1795
|Tata Motors
|298.1
|-1.84
|304.75
|306.45
|297.2
|Adani Ports
|693.5
|-1.64
|718
|718
|692
|Hindalco
|441.7
|-1.58
|446
|455.5
|441
|BPCL
|457
|-1.38
|463
|465
|456.1
|Nestle India
|18049
|-1.29
|18294.1
|18349.95
|18017.1
|Sun Pharma
|785.3
|-1.2
|791
|797.9
|779.7
|UltraTech Cement
|7749.95
|-1.19
|7911
|7911
|7733.8
|Tata Consumers
|759
|-1.13
|770
|770
|755.15