August 6: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The domestic stock markets snapped their four-session winning run and closed in a red on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 215.12 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 54,277.72. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 closed 56.40 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 16,238.20. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.



Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low IndusInd Bank 1027 2.94 1005 1034 998.2 Adani Ports 710 2.37 692.95 719.9 691.45 IOC 106 1.97 103.95 106.25 103.8 Tech Mahindra 1268 1.59 1252 1273 1243.05 Tata Consumers 780 1.52 773 798.35 772 Bharti Airtel 607.55 1.48 594.5 616.95 588.5 SBI Life 1151.25 1.45 1140 1154.25 1127.45 NTPC 117.85 1.16 116.5 118.7 116.45 Maruti 7108 1.14 7054.8 7168.5 7042.55 Bajaj Auto 3850.05 0.82 3833 3872.35 3797.25

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Cipla 912.05 -3.53 939 939 909 Reliance 2090 -2.07 2129.95 2146.95 2078.75 Shree Cement 28420 -1.89 29095 29095 28332 UltraTech Cement 7550 -1.42 7690 7719.9 7506.15 Tata Steel 1428 -1.29 1449 1457 1426 HDFC 2630.6 -1.17 2657 2673 2621.4 Larsen & Turbo 1609 -1.13 1627 1639 1608.3 HCL Technologies 1049.25 -1.12 1061.15 1070 1043 SBI 437.2 -1.05 443.7 447 434 JSW Steel 756 -0.95 767.5 776.5 755.7





