August 6: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
The domestic stock markets snapped their four-session winning run and closed in a red on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 215.12 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 54,277.72. Meanwhile, Nifty 50 closed 56.40 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 16,238.20. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|IndusInd Bank
|1027
|2.94
|1005
|1034
|998.2
|Adani Ports
|710
|2.37
|692.95
|719.9
|691.45
|IOC
|106
|1.97
|103.95
|106.25
|103.8
|Tech Mahindra
|1268
|1.59
|1252
|1273
|1243.05
|Tata Consumers
|780
|1.52
|773
|798.35
|772
|Bharti Airtel
|607.55
|1.48
|594.5
|616.95
|588.5
|SBI Life
|1151.25
|1.45
|1140
|1154.25
|1127.45
|NTPC
|117.85
|1.16
|116.5
|118.7
|116.45
|Maruti
|7108
|1.14
|7054.8
|7168.5
|7042.55
|Bajaj Auto
|3850.05
|0.82
|3833
|3872.35
|3797.25
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Cipla
|912.05
|-3.53
|939
|939
|909
|Reliance
|2090
|-2.07
|2129.95
|2146.95
|2078.75
|Shree Cement
|28420
|-1.89
|29095
|29095
|28332
|UltraTech Cement
|7550
|-1.42
|7690
|7719.9
|7506.15
|Tata Steel
|1428
|-1.29
|1449
|1457
|1426
|HDFC
|2630.6
|-1.17
|2657
|2673
|2621.4
|Larsen & Turbo
|1609
|-1.13
|1627
|1639
|1608.3
|HCL Technologies
|1049.25
|-1.12
|1061.15
|1070
|1043
|SBI
|437.2
|-1.05
|443.7
|447
|434
|JSW Steel
|756
|-0.95
|767.5
|776.5
|755.7
