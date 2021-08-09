August 9: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Domestic stock markets on Monday closed with decent gains. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 125.13 points or 0.23 per cent to close at 54,402.85. Nifty 50 closed 20.05 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 16,258.25.
Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|M&M
|775.15
|2.23
|762
|782
|761.5
|Tech Mahindra
|1289
|1.93
|1290.4
|1306.8
|1266
|Axis Bank
|754.6
|1.86
|741
|757.4
|739.75
|Bajaj Finserv
|14225
|1.57
|14007.6
|14460
|14007.6
|IndusInd Bank
|1043
|1.31
|1031
|1047
|1028.05
|Cipla
|918
|1.29
|912.1
|920
|897.4
|Nestle India
|18200
|1
|18070
|18235
|18020.65
|Dr Reddy's
|4828
|0.87
|4795
|4833.8
|4759.3
|Infosys
|1664.4
|0.86
|1661
|1667.45
|1646.4
|Britannia
|3633
|0.8
|3619.9
|3649
|3606.25
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Consumer
|765.9
|-1.98
|783.45
|783.45
|763
|Coal India
|143.4
|-1.85
|147.5
|147.85
|142.35
|Adani Ports
|698.85
|-1.67
|714
|717
|694.1
|Bharti Airtel
|598
|-1.63
|610
|612.7
|597.55
|SBI Life
|1132
|-1.63
|1151.25
|1156
|1128.85
|Hindalco
|435.05
|-1.61
|441.95
|445
|428.8
|JSW Steel
|745.15
|-1.61
|761.85
|762.5
|742.45
|Tata Steel
|1408.5
|-1.42
|1434
|1443.25
|1405.4
|ONGC
|115
|-1.41
|116
|117
|114.3
|IOC
|104.45
|-1.37
|106.2
|106.45
|103.95
