August 9: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic stock markets on Monday closed with decent gains. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 125.13 points or 0.23 per cent to close at 54,402.85. Nifty 50 closed 20.05 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 16,258.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.



Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low M&M 775.15 2.23 762 782 761.5 Tech Mahindra 1289 1.93 1290.4 1306.8 1266 Axis Bank 754.6 1.86 741 757.4 739.75 Bajaj Finserv 14225 1.57 14007.6 14460 14007.6 IndusInd Bank 1043 1.31 1031 1047 1028.05 Cipla 918 1.29 912.1 920 897.4 Nestle India 18200 1 18070 18235 18020.65 Dr Reddy's 4828 0.87 4795 4833.8 4759.3 Infosys 1664.4 0.86 1661 1667.45 1646.4 Britannia 3633 0.8 3619.9 3649 3606.25

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Consumer 765.9 -1.98 783.45 783.45 763 Coal India 143.4 -1.85 147.5 147.85 142.35 Adani Ports 698.85 -1.67 714 717 694.1 Bharti Airtel 598 -1.63 610 612.7 597.55 SBI Life 1132 -1.63 1151.25 1156 1128.85 Hindalco 435.05 -1.61 441.95 445 428.8 JSW Steel 745.15 -1.61 761.85 762.5 742.45 Tata Steel 1408.5 -1.42 1434 1443.25 1405.4 ONGC 115 -1.41 116 117 114.3 IOC 104.45 -1.37 106.2 106.45 103.95



