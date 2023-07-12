Live
- Cyberabad police creates awareness on road safety to commuters
- Side effects from covid vaccine are just a myth
- Study links gut bacteria to heart attacks
- Venkat Reddy dares BRS to show evidence of providing 24-hour electricity
- Eastern Air Command Chief Calls-on ENC Chief
- Tourism Minister reviews infrastructural development works at Jogulamba Temple
- Would fight with center until coach factory is established: Vinod Kumar
- Revanth responds to BRS protest, says bye bye KCR
- Rahul Gandhi may shift to former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit's house
- Centre to sell tomatoes at discounted rates in Delhi, other cities
Aurobindo Pharma arm gets USFDA nod for Sevelamer hydrochloride tablets
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary APL Healthcare has received a final approval from the US health regulator for generic Sevelamer hydrochloride tablets used to control serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.
New Delhi: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary APL Healthcare has received a final approval from the US health regulator for generic Sevelamer hydrochloride tablets used to control serum phosphorus in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.
The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Sevelamer hydrochloride is for tablets of strengths 400 mg and 800 mg, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing. These tablets are bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Renagel tablets, 400 mg and 800 mg of Genzyme Corporation, it added. The approved product has an estimated market size of around USD 37 million for the twelve months ending May 2023, the company said citing IQVIA data.