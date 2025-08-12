Live
- Mixed Reactions Emerge After Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ruling
- 78.41 crore applications insured, Rs 1.83 lakh crore claims paid under PMFBY
- Heavy rain lashes parts of Gujarat, highest recorded in Vadodara's Sinor
- Coolie Movie Starring Rajinikanth to Release on 14 August | Ticket Booking Update
- Man charged over alleged stabbing of two neighborus in Sydney
- Severe Flooding Hits Warangal Due to Heavy Rains
- Czech Republic reports sharp rise in hepatitis-A cases
- North Korea holds firing drills ahead of planned South Korea-US joint military exercises
- Kingdom OTT to Stream on This OTT Platform, Vijay Deverakonda Movie Streaming Details
- Delhi HC gets new judge, strength increases to 44
Australia's central bank cuts interest rate for third time this year to 3.6%
Highlights
Australia's central bank on Tuesday reduced its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point for a third time this year to 3.6 per cent, with inflation tamed and economic growth stalling.
Melbourne: Australia's central bank on Tuesday reduced its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point for a third time this year to 3.6 per cent, with inflation tamed and economic growth stalling.
The Reserve Bank of Australia reduced its cash rate from 3.85 per cent. The rate was cut from 4.1 per cent in May. The reduction from 4.35 per cent at its February board meeting was Australia's first rate cut since October 2020.
The new rate is the lowest since March 2023 and the cut was widely anticipated as inflation continues to fall.
Next Story