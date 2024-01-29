Bajaj Finance Q3 net grows to Rs 3,177.39 crore

Live
Just In
Chennai : Non-banking finance company(NBFC) Bajaj Finance Ltd closed the third quarter with an after tax profit of Rs 3,177.39 crore.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Bajaj Finance said for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, it had earned a total interest income of Rs 10,590.71 crore (against Q3FY23's Rs 7,802.19 crore) and a net profit of Rs 3,177.39 crore (Rs.2,624.22 crore).
The profit went up owing to an over all increase in the company’s revenue including its revenue from fees and commissions that stood at Rs 1,228.10 crore, up from Rs 1,669.17 crore earned during the corresponding period of the previous year.
During the period under review, the interest expended stood at Rs.3,618.32 crore up from Rs.2,455.18 crore spend during the previous year’s corresponding period.