  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Bajaj Finserv AMC launches NFO

Bajaj Finserv AMC launches NFO
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd, a leading AMC has announced the launch of Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund, a unique fund in this category...

Hyderabad: Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd, a leading AMC has announced the launch of Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund, a unique fund in this category with a high active share and a concentrated strategy focusing on select 25-30 stocks.

The scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty 100 Total Return Index (TRI) and the NFO opens through 29 July and 12 August. Ganesh Mohan, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, said: “Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in the Champions of Corporate India through a single investment avenue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X