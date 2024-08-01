Live
- Congress has no right to talk against Guv: Pralhad Joshi
- New TFCC President Bharat Bhushan meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Tarun Tahiliani Unveils ‘Otherworldly’: A Couture Collection Blending Comfort and Ethereal Elegance
- Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Dazzle at Falguni Shane Peacock’s Grand Finale at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024
- Tejus Kancharla ‘Uruku Patela’ teaser gets unveiled
- Rashami Desai’s list of travel essentials is incomplete without her ‘travel buddy’
- Karnataka ministers to pass resolution against Guv’s notice to CM in Cabinet meeting
- Mira Kapoor’s heart lies in the sand
- Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera takes charge as DG Assam Rifles
- Sahitya Ramkumar mesmerises with ‘Iti Kalyani’ at Rangbhoomi
Just In
Bajaj Finserv AMC launches NFO
Highlights
Hyderabad: Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd, a leading AMC has announced the launch of Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund, a unique fund in this category...
Hyderabad: Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd, a leading AMC has announced the launch of Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund, a unique fund in this category with a high active share and a concentrated strategy focusing on select 25-30 stocks.
The scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty 100 Total Return Index (TRI) and the NFO opens through 29 July and 12 August. Ganesh Mohan, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, said: “Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in the Champions of Corporate India through a single investment avenue.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS