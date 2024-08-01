Bajaj Finserv AMC launches NFO

Hyderabad: Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd, a leading AMC has announced the launch of Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund, a unique fund in this category with a high active share and a concentrated strategy focusing on select 25-30 stocks.

The scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty 100 Total Return Index (TRI) and the NFO opens through 29 July and 12 August. Ganesh Mohan, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management, said: “Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in the Champions of Corporate India through a single investment avenue.