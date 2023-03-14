BajajCapital onboards Shekhar Sood as CFO

Hyderabad: BajajCapital has announced the addition of Shekhar Sood to its top deck as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Drawing from a distinguished professional journey spanning over 16 years, encompassing finance and commercial operations across India and the Asia-Pacific region, Shekhar's arrival heralds a new era of financial prowess at BajajCapital.

His extensive knowledge and acumen will be invaluable in shaping BajajCapital's financial strategy, aligning fiscal operations with strategic business objectives, and ushering in a new era of financial excellence.

He is a highly qualified professional, with a Chartered Accountancy and Company Secretary degree, an MBA from Punjab Technical University, and multiple certifications in business and leadership management, including IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).