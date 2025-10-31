Balkrishna Industries' Q2 profit falls 21 pc to Rs 273 crore

Mumbai: Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) on Friday reported a 21.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit to Rs 273 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 347 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q2 FY25).

The company’s revenue from operations fell slightly by 1.1 per cent to Rs 2,393 crore, against Rs 2,419 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also dropped 11.7 per cent to Rs 511.6 crore, down from Rs 579.4 crore a year earlier.

The operating margin slipped to 21.4 per cent from 24 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year -- reflecting pressure on profitability, the company said in its filing.

The board of directors declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (200 per cent) on a face value of Rs 2 per share for FY2025-26.

The dividend will be credited or dispatched to shareholders within 30 days from the declaration date, with November 7, 2025, set as the record date, as per its regulatory filing.

The company said that all its previously announced capital expenditure projects are progressing as planned.

On Friday, shares of Balkrishna Industries ended 1.77 per cent lower at Rs 2,285.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Headquartered in Mumbai, Balkrishna Industries is a global manufacturer of Off-Highway Tires (OHT) catering to sectors such as agriculture, construction, and mining.

Established in 1987, the company operates in more than 160 countries through a strong distribution network and serves both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the replacement market.

BKT has five manufacturing facilities in India -- located in Waluj, Bhiwadi, Chopanki, Dombivali, and Bhuj -- and subsidiaries in Europe and North America.

The company is led by Chairman and Managing Director Arvind Poddar and Joint Managing Director Rajiv Poddar.