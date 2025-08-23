Bandhan Bank unveils product

Bandhan Bank launched its premium product, the Legacy Savings Account, designed for affluent customers. The Legacy Savings Account comes with a World Elite Mastercard debit card that provides access to both domestic and international airport lounges.

Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD, Bandhan Bank, said: “As Bandhan Bank completes 10 years, it is truly a moment of pride and gratitude. With the launch of the Legacy Savings Account, we are entering the next decade.”