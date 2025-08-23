Live
- Google’s First Gemini Smart Home Speaker Leak Reveals Colours, Features, and TV Pairing
- Timarody’s followers booked by police
- ‘Lucky Scheme’ bust: Over 13,000 investors cheated of Rs 100 crore
- MeghMalhar contest invites lensmen to capture monsoon magic
- ED raids Cong MLA, others in ‘illegal’ betting case
- ‘Aati da Tulu Parba’ hosted to celebrate Tulunadu’s heritage
- Udupi dancer aims for global record with 9-day Bharatanatyam marathon
- State farmer’s ingenious tweak to cow-dung composting bags award
- Flood Levels in Godavari and Srisailam Decrease
- Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara: CM
Bandhan Bank unveils product
Highlights
Bandhan Bank launched its premium product, the Legacy Savings Account, designed for affluent customers. The Legacy Savings Account comes with a World Elite Mastercard debit card that provides access to both domestic and international airport lounges.
Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD, Bandhan Bank, said: “As Bandhan Bank completes 10 years, it is truly a moment of pride and gratitude. With the launch of the Legacy Savings Account, we are entering the next decade.”
