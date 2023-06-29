Bank Holidays in July 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 10 days

The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays and differs with each state. There are two occasions in July – Bonalu and Muharram. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on Sundays and second Saturdays.

In July 2023, all the banks will remain closed for 10 days, i.e., the holiday list includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, Bonalu and Muharram. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.



Telangana Bank Holidays in July 2023



• July 2 – Sunday



• July 8 – Second Saturday



• July 9 – Sunday

• July 13 – Bonalu, Thursday

• July 16 – Sunday

• July 17 – Bonalu, Monday

• July 22 – Fourth Saturday

• July 23 – Sunday

• July 29 – Muharram, Saturday

• July 30 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers



Please note that the central government holidays are applicable to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holidays may differ from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers should visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Do remember that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.



The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, the ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.



