Bank Holidays in September 2021: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 7 days

Bank Holidays in September 2021: In September 2021, all the banks will remain closed for seven days, i.e. the holiday list includes Ganesh Chaturthi, four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all across the country.

Bank Holidays in September 2021

• September 5 – Sunday – Teacher's Day

• September 10 – Friday – Ganesh Chaturthi

• September 11 – Saturday – Second Saturday

• September 12 – Sunday

• September 19 – Sunday

• September 25 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday

• September 26 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list – Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs, mobile banking will be available during these holidays as well.