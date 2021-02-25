Bank Holidays List March 2021; Banks to remain closed for 10 days

Bank Holidays in March 2021: All the banks will remain closed for ten days in March 2021, i.e. the holiday list includes four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays; Maha Shivratri and Holi. Bank unions have called for a two-day strike on March 15 to protest against the proposed privatisation of banks. March 13 is a second Saturday, and March 14 is a Sunday. So, banks will remain closed for four days in a row.

List of Bank Holidays in March 2021:

• March 7 – Sunday

• March 11 – Thursday- Maha Shivratri

• March 13 – Second Saturday

• March 14 – Sunday

• March 15 – Monday, Bank Unions Strike

• March 16 – Tuesday, Bank Unions Strike

• March 21 – Sunday

• March 27 – Fourth Saturday

• March 28 – Sunday

• March 29 – Monday- Holi

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.