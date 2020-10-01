Bank of Baroda launches 3rd edition of Baroda Kisan Pakhwada 

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda, the country's third-largest public sector bank, inaugurated the third edition of 'Baroda Kisan Pakhwada' which is being organized from October 1 to 16, 2020.



'Baroda Kisan Pakhwada' is a pan-India initiative to encourage farmers to get connected with the services offered by the Government and the bank. This year, the bank has focused on organising similar programmes in virtual mode for the benefit of farmers at large and will also include promotion of new schemes under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The initiative will conclude on October 16 with the celebration of 'Baroda Kisan Diwas', coinciding with the 'World Food Day'.

The bank recently took initiatives to bolster tractor financing in India by providing better financial service to farmers as a step to support and empower them for farm mechanization.

P Sreenivas, General Manager, Hyderabad Zone, Bank of Baroda, said that the bank's ED Vikramaditya Kicchi stressed that Bank of Baroda had been organizing Baroda Kisan Pakhwada since 2018 to reach out and lend support to the farmers of our country, in recognition of their immense contribution to India's economic progress through the decades.