Bank of Baroda launches GenAI-powered Aditi, GyanSahay.AI

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (BoB), a public-sector bank, on Tuesday announced the launch of GenAI -powered Virtual Relationship Manager, Aditi, GenAI-enabled knowledge management platform, GyanSahay.AI for its employees, and GenAI chatbot, ADI, for digital customer experience.

As part of its ongoing investment in digital transformation, the Bank will further transform its sales and service operations and channels through continued adoption of GenAI and other cognitive technologies.

On integrating GenAI technologies into banking operations, Debadatta Chand, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Baroda, said: “We at Bank of Baroda have been closely following the advancement of GenAI and are convinced that it has the power to transform banking operations. Our digital GenAI based conversational interfaces will improve the Bank’s digital customer experience. The Bank will continue to enhance these GenAI use cases with incremental sales and service features. Bank also plans to recruit specialised and skilled resources for capacity building to drive large adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in banking operations and services.”

GyanSahay.AI is trained in the Bank’s product policies and processes, while Aditi, available on the Bank’s web portal, supports audio, video, chat-based assistance and multilingual support. This service will be rolled out to the existing customers through an enrollment process.

“While the first set of GenAI use cases are pioneering large scale implementations, the Bank has also setup the necessary technology architecture and guardrails to ensure security and ethical AI,” Executive Director of Bank of Baroda, Sanjay Mudaliar said.