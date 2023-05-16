Live
Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
Indian government-owned Bank of Baroda on Tuesday said it closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 14,109.62 crore.
In a regulatory filing the bank said for FY23, it had logged a net profit of Rs 14,109.62 crore (FY23 Rs 7,272.28 crore) on a total income of Rs 99,614.38 crore (Rs 81,364.73 crore).
For the period under review, the bank had provided Rs 7,136.90 crore under the head Provisions and Contingencies, down from Rs 13,002.41 crore.
Bank of Baroda had a gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of Rs 36,763.68 crore and a net NPA (NNPA) of Rs 8,384.32 as on March 31, 2023 as against GNPA of Rs 54,059.39 crore and NNPA of Rs 13,364.65 crore as on March 31, 2022.
According to Bank of Baroda, the Board of Directors had recommended a dividend of Rs 5.50 per equity share of Rs.2 each for FY23.