Bank of Baroda observes National Sports Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Bank of Baroda, a public sector bank said, it hosted various sports, fitness and environmental activities such as walkathons, group sports competitions and tree plantation drives across the country. The Bank also launched the “Sab Mein Hai Khiladi” campaign on Thursday to recognise sportsmanship in its employees.

National Sports Day is observed on August 29 every year, celebrating the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, said: “On National Sports Day, we share the message that the spirit of a ‘khiladi’ resides in all of us. In addition to helping us stay physically and mentally fit and active, sports teaches us many lessons – it teaches us the importance of hard work, perseverance, integrity, teamwork and sportsmanship. This Day, Bank of Baroda is rekindling the champion within all of us.” An official release mentioned that the campaign featured three well-known athletes of India - badminton player PV Sindhu, cricketer Shafali Verma, and tennis player Sumit Nagal.