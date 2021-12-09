Battery supply chain summit in Delhi today 

Hyderabad: With a view to developing a holistic ecosystem for the supply chain of batteries, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) is organising India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain summit on Thursday in Delhi. On the occasion India Battery Supply Chain Council (IBSCC) will be launched. IBSCC will serve as a common platform for relevant stakeholders to work on the complete development of the battery supply chain needed to support planned giga factories in India.

Eminent industry leaders, think tanks, scholars and policy makers including Sudhendu Sinha, Advisor, Infrastructure Connectivity and Electric Mobility, NITI Aayog; Tim White, Counsellor Commercial, Trade and Investment Commissioner, Australian High Commission, New Delhi; Randheer Singh, Sr Specialist and Director, NITI Aayog; T K Balaji, Managing Director, Lucas TVS; Vikram Handa, Managing Director, Epsilon Carbon; Vijayanand Samudrala, President – New Energy, Amara Raja Batteries; Tata Narasinga Rao, Director (Additional Charge), International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI) among others are expected to attend the summit.

IESA expects by 2035, India's battery demand will be over 650 GWh with the manufacturing capacity of 500 GWh. Up to 20,00,000 jobs are likely to be created across the EV and energy storage ecosystem. The supply chain adds economic and strategic cost due to the importance of the raw materials that are availability is limited and refined in a few places globally.