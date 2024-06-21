Live
- The victim should be protected and compensated
- Pi42 Aims to Educate Over 150,000 citizens in Hyderabad about Crypto in FY25
- Samsung Partners with Paytm to Bring Travel & Entertainment Services to Samsung Wallet in India
- IBM Study: Indian CEOs Say There Is No Effective AI Without Effective Governance, But Most Don’t Have the Policies in Place Yet
- Exploring the Different Types of Term Insurance
- Get a Top Honda Bike in 2024 With a Two-Wheeler Loan from Bajaj Finance
- High-Level Committee to Be Constituted to Resolve Issues of Dalit Industrialists
- Bay Window Celebrates Victory at the Design Excellence Awards 2024
- Strengthening Hyderabad’s last mile connectivity with the Tata Magic Bi-Fuel
- Minister-Led Single Window Clearance Committee Approves 64 Projects Worth Over INR 3587.67 Crore
Just In
Bay Window Celebrates Victory at the Design Excellence Awards 2024
Bay Window proudly announces its recognition at the esteemed Design Excellence Awards 2024, reaffirming its dedication to exceptional design and innovation.
Bay Window proudly announces its recognition at the esteemed Design Excellence Awards 2024, reaffirming its dedication to exceptional design and innovation. This accolade arrives just one year into its remarkable journey, highlighting the profound impact of over 1000 global designs tailored specifically for the Indian market. Bay Window stands tall as India's premier mid-luxury brand, committed to redefining modern living.
Bay Window enriches living experiences through refined design, crafting pieces that embody understated elegance and timeless appeal. Each item seamlessly blends form and function, tradition and modernity, sustainability and glamour, ensuring a harmonious fusion of comfort and style.
“Our vision at Bay Window has always been to harmonize global aesthetics with the unique tastes of the Indian market. This award is a testament to our team's dedication and hard work in realising that vision,” said Siddhant Anand, Design Lead at Bay Window.
The exquisite design collections reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to simplicity and the joy of beautiful living. With an extensive range of designs curated to suit diverse Indian tastes, Bay Window sets a new standard in modern design combined with affordable luxury.
Discover the elegance and sophistication that Bay Window brings to your living spaces. Explore how their designs can transform your home into a haven of beauty and comfort.