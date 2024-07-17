  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

BCCI moves NCLT against Byju’s

BCCI moves NCLT against Byju’s
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday accepted the plea filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against the...

Bengaluru: National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday accepted the plea filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against the embattled ed-tech firm Byju’s by admitting its parent company, Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, into the insolvency resolution process.

According to sources close to the development, the company is planning to challenge the NCLT order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). A Byju’s spokesperson said in a statement that they wish to reach an amicable settlement with the BCCI. “We are confident that, despite this order, a settlement can be reached.

In the meantime, our lawyers are reviewing the order and will take necessary steps to protect the company’s interests,” said the spokesperson. The BCCI had moved the NCLT to initiate an insolvency petition against the ed-tech firm last year, claiming a default in payment amounting to Rs158 crore.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X