Beleaguered airline SpiceJet to launch seaplane operations in India next year

Vijayawada : Beleaguered low-cost airline SpiceJet on Saturday announced that it would launch seaplane operations in India next year, with an aim to connect some of the most remote and picturesque locations.

With rights to operate seaplane services on 20 routes, including Lakshadweep, Hyderabad, Guwahati, and Shillong, the airline said it is preparing to roll out connectivity across key routes as the infrastructure becomes ready.

"With the support of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, we are taking concrete steps to bring seaplane operations to life in India once again," SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh said.

The company also demonstrated a seaplane flight from the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada to the Srisailam Dam.

Spice Shuttle CEO Avani Singh said that seaplanes can be a true game-changer for India where diverse geographies - coastlines, islands and riverine regions - often present infrastructure challenges.

The airline said it has partnered in seaplane trials across multiple locations, providing crucial engineering, technical, and logistical support to De Havilland Canada seaplane.

The budget carrier has recently announced to expand its domestic network with the launch of eight new flights starting November 15. These new routes will connect Jaipur with Varanasi, Amritsar, and Ahmedabad, while also linking Ahmedabad with Pune.

Meanwhile, the domestic passenger market share of SpiceJet, facing financial difficulties for several quarters, shrunk to 2.3 per cent in August this year, as per recent data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In January last year, the airline held a 7.3 per cent market share. The airline reported a 19.65 per cent drop in consolidated profit in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY25). Its profit stood at Rs 158.75 crore in Q1 against Rs 197.58 crore in the year-ago fiscal period.