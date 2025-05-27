Bengaluru leads GCC fresher hiring in 2025

New Delhi: Bengaluru stands out with the highest optimism for fresher hiring in the global capability centre (GCC) sector, with 17 per cent of companies project an increase of more than 50 per cent, indicating a more aggressive hiring approach compared to other cities in 2025, a report showed on Monday. Compared to last year, hiring in the IT sector has seen a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in 2025 to date, according to NLB Services.“India Inc’s focus on entry-level talent is a response to evolving industry demands, driven by advancements in automation, cybersecurity, and cloud transformation.

Companies are not just hiring freshers to fill roles but strategically investing in them to build a future-ready workforce,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services. Among sectors, IT-hardware and software led the way, nearly doubling its share from 17 per cent in 2024 to 34 per cent in 2025, followed by FMCG (16 per cent), insurance (15 per cent), and pharma (11 per cent).