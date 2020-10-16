‘Big bull’ buys Tata Motors’ shares

New Delhi: The 'big bull' of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought 4 crore shares of Tata Motors, implying a 1.29 per cent stake. As per a disclosure by Tata Motors on the shareholding, Jhunjhunwala has bought 1.29 per cent stake in Tata Motors or 4 crore shares.

This makes Jhunjhunwala one of the bigger minority shareholders. His entry into a stock is watched closely due to his track record of picking multibagger stocks and he is a marquee name on Dalal Street.

As per the latest corporate shareholding details filed, Jhunjhunwala publicly holds 34 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 18,804.6 crore. Jhunjhunwala bought this stake in the September quarter, as per shareholding details.

He has investments in different Tata group companies like Rallis India and Titan. During the quarter, he sold shares in Titan and bought shares in Agro Tech Foods, Tata Motors and Lupin Labs.