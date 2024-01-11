Big C launches Sankranti offers on mobile phones

Hyderabad: Big C, a mobile phone retail chain on Wednesday announced discount and other offers on the purchase of mobiles at their store, on the occasion of Sankranti festival. The retailer has 250 showrooms across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In a press note, Founder and CMD M Balu Chaudhary said that the offers on purchase of mobile phone includes, an on-line discount of up to Rs 3,000 and a free short watch worth Rs 4,999. In addition to this offer, on purchase of a smart phone worth Rs 1.10 lakh, customers will get free health care related benefits. Similarly, Paytm benefits of Rs 75,000 will be given out for free on purchase of a phone.

Chaudhary further informed that there is 10 per cent cashback offer on purchase of Vivo X100 Series, besides a free dinner set worth Rs 1,500 along with cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on the purchase of Redmi Note 13 Series. The other offers include one definite gift on purchase of every mobile, discount of up to Rs 4,000 on purchase of iPhone, up to 10 per cent cashback on Vivo and Oppo, Rs 3,000 instant discount on OnePlus and Realme, up to 51 per cent discount on branded accessories, Rs 9,999 Fire Bolt Smart watch and Inbase TWS Buds at Rs 1,799.

“Big C is also providing an attractive facility of buying mobiles, short TVs and laptops without any interest or down-payment on ATM card. We will also offer special offers to celebrate every festival and special occasions.