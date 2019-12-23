Big C to open 75 new outlets by March 2021

Hyderabad: Mobile handset retail chain Big C on Monday announced plans to open 75 new outlets by March 2021, thus taking the total outlet count to 300 from around 225 now.

"Our new showrooms will be of bigger format, showcasing televisions, IoT devices, and other electronic gadgets alongside smartphones.

We will invest around Rs 50 crore on the news stores and funds for the expansion will be met through debt and internal accruals," M Balu Chowdary, Founder and CMD, Big C Mobiles, told the media.

The new stores will come up in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Currently, the retail chain has 100 stores each in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In Telangana, the company has highest number of stores in Hyderabad and plans to open 25 more in the city.

Meanwhile, the company announced prizes worth Rs 12 crore and five crore cash points to mark its 17th anniversary.

These anniversary offers will continue till end of January next year.

"During the offer period, customers purchasing mobile handsets at our stores will win prizes under 'scratch and win' scheme.

Prizes include refrigerators, washing machines, LED televisions, laptops, ovens, etc. Customers will also get assured cash points," the CMD said.

The company also launched a mobile app through which it offers to provide home delivery of smartphones if customers place orders on the app.