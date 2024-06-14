Big C unveils Samsung Galaxy AI devices sale

Hyderabad: The Super sale of the Samsung Galaxy AI smartphones will commence from Friday (June 14) at all the Big C stores across the Telugu States.

“These feature-loaded latest AI-enabled Samsung Galaxy smartphones will have a starting price of Rs39,999,” said M Balu Chaudhary, founder and CMD, Big C.

Samsung Galaxy AI Series devices are technologically advanced, besides looking great with attractive design and colours.

The exclusive features that come with the AI-enabled devices include, Circle to search, live translate, Note assist, 50 MP camera with adaptive pixel technology, nightography, AI edit camera, and high-end gaming support. It comes with latest Snapdragon Gen 3 processor. The other features are: bigger vapour chamber and 2600 nits adaptive display among others, he stated.