Biongevity Clinic in Dubai Revolutionises Longevity Science with Affordable Epigenetic Testing

Dubai’s Biongevity Clinic, in collaboration with Canada’s BioAro, is making longevity science more accessible than ever. The clinic’s $299 telomere-based test provides individuals with valuable insights into their biological age, empowering them to take control of their long-term health.

For years, biological age testing was an expensive service available only to the elite. However, as scientific advancements in epigenetics gain traction, Biongevity Clinic is leading the way in democratising this powerful tool. By measuring telomere length—key indicators of cellular aging—the test helps individuals assess their overall health and risk for age-related diseases.

Why Biological Age Matters Unlike chronological age, biological age reflects how efficiently the body is aging. Factors like diet, stress, and sleep influence telomere length, affecting longevity. Shorter telomeres are linked to conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Personalised Longevity Solutions Biongevity Clinic goes beyond testing, offering expert-driven solutions such as customised nutrition plans, fitness optimisation, and stress management techniques. With growing global interest in longevity science, this initiative brings cutting-edge health solutions to everyday individuals.

Take charge of your future—discover your biological age today and embrace a healthier, longer life with Biongevity Clinic.