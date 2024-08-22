  • Menu
Blackberrys launches TechPro collection

Hyderabad: Blackberrys, a menswear brand has launched its TechPro collection, in collaboration with cricket sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad. The new collection celebrates the modern man who embodies resilience, ambition, and a relentless drive to excel in every aspect of life.

Engineered for dynamic movement and unmatched comfort, the collection features advanced attributes such as stretchability, wrinkle resistance, and Smart-Dry technology. From T-shirts and khakis to shirts, trousers, blazers, and all-season jackets, the new range provides a versatile wardrobe tailored to both professional and personal needs.

