Blackberrys opens 2 new stores in Hyd

Blackberrys, the esteemed Indian menswear brand renowned for catering to the global Indian fashion enthusiast, proudly introduced its 11th and 12th stores in Hyderabad. The grand unveilings took place at strategic locations, with the Park Lane and A S Rao Nagar outlets now welcoming patrons to explore an extensive range of fashion offerings.

These new stores showcase an expanded product portfolio spanning both casual and formal categories. Blackberrys continues to redefine men’s fashion by presenting an innovative and versatile range suitable for various occasions, including weddings, business meetings, club gatherings, brunch outings, date nights, and travel.

The brand’s comprehensive collection encompasses shirts, trousers, denim, T-shirts, blazers, suits-jackets, and the latest favorites of the season. Nitin Mohan, Co-founder and Director at Blackberrys, expressed the brand’s commitment to providing an outstanding in-store shopping experience.

