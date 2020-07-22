Blockchain District Hyderabad, Inter Work in partnership
Hyderabad: Blockchain District Hyderabad (BDH) on Tuesday announced that it joined hands with Inter Work Alliance to promote efficient process governance, ease of auditing and enhance data security.
This association is a part of BDH's efforts to transform Hyderabad a blockchain hub. Under this, it will join hands with InterWork to adopt and use token-powered distributed services in several day-to-day operations. Inter Work Alliance is a global organization dedicated to simplifying the world of the token-powered digital interchange. It was formally launched last month as a platform-neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to creating the standards frameworks needed to increase innovation across token-enabled ecosystems. It will set the standards for building distributed applications, including appropriate frameworks for tokenizing items of value, writing contracts over those tokens, and privacy-preserving analytics of multi-party data.
In this Inter Work Alliance, there are large set of private sector organizations, governments, academics, and civil society at large that share the vision of a world of collaboration built on digitally interchanging values as tokenized items.