BLS international signs agreement with directorate of registration & stamp Revenue, Govt. of West Bengal

BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.

Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said, "We are delighted to sign this agreement with the Government of West Bengal and expand our footprint in the eastern region. This is a great opportunity for BLS International to strengthen its specialized verticals in citizen services/E-governance which is an amalgamation of best-in-class technology and well-defined process to front-end these services."

Recently, BLS International Services Ltd. has been selected by the Directorate of Registration and Stamp Revenue, Govt. of West Bengal for Computerization and e-Governance of Registration offices in West Bengal in PPP mode in the Presidency Zone.

In this project, the company will Procure, Install & Commission the Hardware for 81 offices under Presidency Zone. Deployment of manpower, management and maintenance of manpower & Hardware will be done for 5 years. BLS will process 700,000 transactions per annum in this project.