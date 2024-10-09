Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Unveils AI-Powered Products in India

In the presence of Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, the premier global technology company announced the launch of BluHealth Application, Blura, EduGenie and BioSter Products in Indian market

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-headquartered Blue Cloud Softech (BCS), listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 539607), has announced the launch of four artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled products—BluHealth Application, Blura, EduGenie and BioSter in Indian market on Monday. The global technology enterprise is leading the transition to an AI-first approach with its patented and trademarked products.

Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu was the chief guest and Former Special Chief Secretary Ajay Mishra was another guest at the launch event in Novotel HICC, Hyderabad. Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman of BCS, explained how each of their products embodies the innovative spirit that drives the company in creating solutions that make a real difference.

On the occasion, the IT Minister said, "AI in healthcare is not just about technology; it’s about transforming lives. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we can enhance diagnostics, personalize treatment, and ensure better outcomes, ultimately making healthcare more accessible and effective for every individual. Together, we are paving the way for a healthier future."

Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd (BCS) said, "AI is the catalyst for a new frontier across every sector, driving innovation and efficiency. As we integrate AI into our daily lives, we empower individuals and organisations to unlock remarkable potential. This technology not only enhances productivity but also enriches the human experience, allowing us to focus on creativity, empathy, and progress. The future is bright, and we must responsibly use AI as it leads the way for mankind."



