Bodycare International ropes in Kajal

Bodycare International Ltd, a manufacturer of kidswear, announced film actress Kajal Aggarwal as the brand ambassador for its kidswear. The company expects this partnership with Kajal will foster stronger brand positioning in the market and take the brand’s image to new heights. Bodycare Kids offers a wide range of kids’ apparel and innerwear, with a focus on providing comfort and rash-free clothing that ensures the right fit and attractive prints to cater to children’s demands.



Mithun Gupta, Director, Bodycare International Ltd., said: “We are delighted to welcome Kajal Aggarwal to the Bodycare family. Over the years Bodycare International Ltd. has embraced comfort and perfect fit in all its products, and we are confident that her association with our brand will help us reach out to a wider audience. She will help us create a stronger connection with our customers and drive brand awareness effectively”.