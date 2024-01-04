  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

BoM cuts home loan rate by 15bps to 8.35%

BoM cuts home loan rate by 15bps to 8.35%
x
Highlights

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday trimmed its home loan rate by 15 basis points to 8.35 per cent as part of its new year...

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday trimmed its home loan rate by 15 basis points to 8.35 per cent as part of its new year offer to customers. The processing fees are also waived on home loans, BoM said in a statement.

This dual benefit of reduced interest rates and waiver of processing fees in home loans is a testament of bank's commitment to offer best financing solutions to all its valued customers and help them fulfil their needs, it said. In the current high-interest rate landscape, bank is making retail loans cheaper to bring in cheer among customers, it said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X