BoM cuts home loan rate by 15bps to 8.35%

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday trimmed its home loan rate by 15 basis points to 8.35 per cent as part of its new year offer to customers. The processing fees are also waived on home loans, BoM said in a statement.

This dual benefit of reduced interest rates and waiver of processing fees in home loans is a testament of bank's commitment to offer best financing solutions to all its valued customers and help them fulfil their needs, it said. In the current high-interest rate landscape, bank is making retail loans cheaper to bring in cheer among customers, it said.

