Bower School of Entrepreneurship Announces UGC-Affiliated Undergraduate Program in Partnership with Young Skills University, Telangana

The Bower School of Entrepreneurship today marked a defining moment in its journey with the announcement of its UGC-recognized affiliation under Young India Skills University (YSU), Telangana. In a landmark event held at the Bower Campus in Hyderabad, this partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sets the foundation for India’s most forward-looking Undergraduate Degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation (BBA) a 3-year program designed to prepare future founders, creators, and changemakers.

This strategic affiliation with Young Skills University places Bower among the first institutions in India to embed entrepreneurial thinking as the core academic pursuit at the undergraduate level aligned with national skill-building and innovation goals.

The Milestone Evening, hosted to celebrate this affiliation, brought together academic leaders, innovation architects, and policymakers who have played a pivotal role in shaping India’s startup ecosystem. The event was attended by leading educators, school principals, and career counselors reaffirming Bower’s commitment to building not just an institution, but a movement for entrepreneurial education.

The evening opened with a powerful address by Mr. Pavan Allena, Founder & CEO of Bower School, who shared the origin story of Bower and its vision to democratize entrepreneurial education for the next generation.

This was followed by the felicitation of Mr. Ajit Rangnekar, who has been appointed to Bower’s Advisory Council. Mr. Rangnekar, a name synonymous with innovation in higher education, is the Former Dean of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and the Ex-Director General of the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH). His guidance is expected to play a transformative role in shaping Bower’s academic and global strategy.

Also joining the event was Mr. Srinivas Rao Mahankali (MSR), a widely respected ecosystem builder, former CEO of T-Hub, and currently an advisor at Abyro Capital. Known for his work in enabling startup acceleration and policy collaboration, MSR’s insights helped frame the importance of embedding real-world entrepreneurial exposure in the education system.

The evening’s keynote was delivered by Mr. V.L.V.S.S. Subba Rao, Vice Chancellor of Young India Skills University and senior official in the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. Mr. Subba Rao spoke about the national vision for skill universities and how institutions like Bower will play a catalytic role in bridging the gap between education, employment, and enterprise creation.

The MoU Signing Ceremony between Bower and YSU symbolized a shared mission to offer a UGC-accredited BBA in Entrepreneurship and Innovation that is built on real-world application, venture-building immersion, and industry mentorship.

“This isn’t just an academic milestone; it’s a commitment to building India’s boldest entrepreneurship school from the ground up,” said Mr. Allena. “With visionary partners like YSU and an advisory network of national leaders, we’re setting the stage for a new generation of Indian founders starting from age 18.”

The evening concluded with a roadmap presentation and announcements of upcoming programs, including global immersions, founder showcases, and advisory-led masterclasses. The event was not only a celebration of institutional credibility, but also a clarion call to educators, ecosystem players, and parents to reimagine how we prepare youth for the real world.