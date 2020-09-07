BPPI clocks appreciable sales despite the testing time of COVID lockdown; Q1 sales turnover grew 94.21 pct

Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI), the implementing agency of Pradhanmantri Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), has clocked appreciable sales despite the testing time of COVID-19 lockdown.

BPPI has reported a 94.21 per cent increase in its sales turnover at Rs 146.59 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Sunday. It had posted a sales turnover of Rs 75.48 crore in the corresponding first quarter of the previous fiscal year, a statement by the ministry said.



In July, this year, BPPI has added a sales of Rs 48.66 crore. The total sales up to July 31, 2020, stood at Rs 191.90 crore.



The Janaushadhi Kendras remained functional during the lockdown and maintained operations as part of their commitment to ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential medicines. They sold about 15 lakhs Face masks, 80 lakhs tablets of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and 100 lakhs Paracetamol Tablets, which saved around Rs 1260 crore of the citizens. Present basket of medicines sold by these kendras consists of 1250 medicines and 204 surgical instruments.



The target is set to enhance it up to 2000 medicines and 300 surgical products by the end March 31, 2024, so that all essential medicines covering therapeutic groups, like - Anti Diabetics, Cardiovascular Drugs, Anti-Cancer, Analgesics and Antipyretics, Anti Allergic, Gastro-Intestinal Agents, Vitamins, Minerals and Food supplements, Tropical Medicines, etc.



The cost of Janaushadhi Medicines is cheaper at least by 50 per cent and in some cases, by 80 to 90 per cent of the market price of branded medicines. As per the official data, it has provided a direct source of sustainable employment for more than 11,600 educated unemployed youth of the country by engaging them in the scheme.



BPPI was established in December 2008 under the Department of Pharmaceuticals.