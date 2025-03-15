Brahmin business meet takes off today

Ahmedabad: The fourth edition of the Mega Brahmin Business Meet is set to take place on Saturday at the Vigyan Bhavan in Science City of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister C.R. Paatil will inaugurate the grand event, which is expected to attract around two lakh attendees over three days till March 17. The event will feature participation from a large number of Brahmin businessmen, cultural artists, and motivational speakers.