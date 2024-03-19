Brand Storii to expand presence in Uttarakhand with a river-front property

New Delhi: In keeping with its focus on the asset right growth strategy, ITC Hotels announced the signing of Storii Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Located on a hillside, Storii Rishikesh offers breathtaking views of the river from elevated vantage points. Expected to commence operations by 2026, Storii Rishikesh is set to become a scenic retreat in the region.

Nestled within a serene locale just an hour's drive from Rishikesh, the 55-key property features well-appointed, spacious rooms, including suites with private plunge pools. Additionally, it will offer banquet facilities, multiple dining options, and various recreational amenities.

Surrounded by tranquil environs with picturesque river views, Storii Rishikesh provides a peaceful escape from urban life.

Currently, ITC’s Hotel group has nine operating properties and a pipeline of four across its various brands in Uttarakhand.

Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said, “Storii by ITC Hotels is expanding its presence pan India. With brand Welcomhotel, Fortune and Welcomheritage already entrenched in this great land, we are looking forward to launch Storii Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Given the increased focus on wellness and immersive guest experiences, this destination has emerged as a favourite among travellers, both domestic and international. From adventure sports, moments of calm, to hosting intimate gatherings, Storii Rishikesh will cater to varied requirements.”

Piyush Aggarwal, Director, Alokik Ganga Pvt Ltd said, “In the last few years, Rishikesh has seen a notable surge in its appeal as a favoured leisure destination. Our association with ITC Hotels is an exciting addition to contribute to its continued growth and popularity. We are confident that ITC Hotels’ expertise in delivering exceptional service, culinary excellence and unparalleled hospitality will make Storii Rishikesh a highly sought-after getaway in times to come.”

Storii is a collection of hand-picked boutique properties, designed to satiate the ever-evolving needs of the global traveller. Consisting of intimate-sized properties in the premium segment, Storii by ITC Hotels can be found at both expected and unexpected destinations, breath-taking locales or sites steeped in history, golden untouched beaches or jungles thriving with adventure, quiet scenic valleys or deserts buzzing with folklore. Each property offers a distinct experience, and these unique stays will ensure that the brand tells a story like no one else.