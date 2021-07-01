Brightcom posts 483 cr net in FY21

Hyderabad: Brightcom Group, the global Internet brand, reported a net profit of Rs 483 crore for the financial year ended in March 2021 against Rs 440.10 crore in the preceding financial year (FY20).

The city-based company's consolidated revenue increased by 6.07 per cent to Rs 2,855.79 crore in FY21 from Rs Rs 2,692.32 crore in FY20. The profit before tax in FY21 stood at Rs 660 crore and the digital segment revenues grew by 11.68 per cent. The annual consolidated earnings per share (EPS) in FY21 was Rs 9.51, according to a company statement.

The company's Board of Directors recommended a bonus issue in terms of one bonus share for every four equity shares at 1:4 ratio held by the shareholders of the company as on a record date to be set by the board. This issuance is subject to the approval of the shareholders through a postal ballot. The Board also recommended that a dividend of Rs. 0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis, which will be distributed for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.