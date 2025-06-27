Brihaspathi Tech raises $10M, bags MSRTC deal; ready for IPO

Brihaspathi Technologies Limited, a Hyderabad-based leader in AI-powered surveillance and security solutions, has raised $10 million in fresh funding from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and other strategic partners. The company also announced a major project win from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and confirmed plans to go public in the next financial year.

The latest funding round will support the development of a 72,000 sq. ft. CCTV manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, expected to be operational by the end of the current fiscal. It will also facilitate the recruitment of over 400 new employees and bolster the company’s mission to scale its “Made-in-India” AI surveillance technologies.

“Our expansion is entering a transformative phase,” said Rajasekhar Papolu, Managing Director of Brihaspathi Technologies. “This investment accelerates the rollout of our new manufacturing plant and positions us for substantial growth across domestic and global markets.”

In a key milestone, Brihaspathi has been awarded a comprehensive AI-enabled CCTV surveillance project by MSRTC. The deployment will span the transport corporation’s entire network, enhancing public safety infrastructure and reaffirming Brihaspathi’s strong track record with government and institutional clients.

The company has already deployed over 1.2 million CCTV cameras across India. Notable projects include surveillance for the Border Security Force (BSF), election monitoring for the Election Commission of India, AI-based classroom monitoring, and wildlife surveillance. A standout achievement was the deployment of 64,000 CCTV cameras across 19 states in a single day for NEET examination monitoring.

Brihaspathi is targeting a 30 per cent revenue increase in FY 2025–26, fueled by growing demand for smart surveillance solutions across sectors such as education, public safety, and transport in both urban and rural areas. It is the first Indian company in the security surveillance space to attract FII participation—marking a strategic inflection point in the industry.

The company plans to use proceeds from its upcoming IPO in FY 2026–27 to expand R&D, boost manufacturing capacity, and drive innovation in AI-integrated surveillance.