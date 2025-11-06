Britannia, in collaboration with WPP Media, brings back BourbonIT Challenge 2.0 in seven languages

Every one loves a good twist when it comes to desserts. A bit of surprise suddenly transforms a recipe into something new. And who better to bring that twist than Britannia Bourbon? Get ready to have some fun in the kitchen as Britannia Bourbon brings back BourbonIT Challenge 2.0, now reimagined as a voice-powered, multilingual recipe experience.

Developed in collaboration with WPP Media, BourbonIT Challenge 2.0 is powered by Google Gemini for recipe and image generation, and ElevenLabs for Chef Pooja Dhingra’s AI avatar voice, transforming the platform into an interactive, voice-first recipe assistant. With just a scan of the Bourbon pack or QR code, users can choose from seven Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, and Kannada, and speak their recipe ideas directly. The system instantly understands their inputs and turns them into structured recipe ideas, complete with ingredient suggestions and step-by-step guidance.

This edition also brings back Chef Pooja Dhingra, the brand’s Chief Tasting Officer, in a new digital avatar. Users can interact with her through a conversational AI, hear her voice guiding them through the process, and enjoy a fun, interactive cooking experience that feels as real as chatting with her in their kitchen.

Every participant receives a personalised recipe certificate, digitally signed by Pooja Dhingra, celebrating their creation. Once their recipe is ready, users can upload photos of their Bourbon-inspired dishes to the campaign dashboard, and the season will conclude with Pooja announcing the winners of the Britannia BourbonIT Challenge 2.0.

Siddharth Gupta, General Manager, Marketing, Britannia Industries, said, “We were delighted by the creativity that Season 1 inspired, with more than 28,000 recipes pouring in from across the country. BourbonIT has shown us that consumers don’t just love eating Britannia Bourbon, they love experimenting with it. With the second edition, we want to make that experience even more accessible by moving to voice and regional languages. Britannia Bourbon has always stood for a chocolate, chocolate, chocolate experience, and through this platform, we want people to keep discovering new ways to enjoy their favourite biscuit.”

Chef Pooja Dhingra added, “Cooking is most enjoyable when it feels natural, and that’s exactly what BourbonIT Challenge 2.0 brings to life. You can now just talk to my AI avatar, share your ideas, and together we can give any recipe a Bourbon twist. It’s simple, friendly, and a whole lot of fun.”

“BourbonIt Challenge 2.0 is where AI meets India’s love for food and imagination. By combining a multilingual experience with an industry-first AI-guided chef journey featuring Pooja Dhingra, we turned every pack into a gateway of discovery and creativity. It’s a testament to how data, technology, and storytelling can come together to inspire participation at scale and redefine how brands connect with consumers.” Amin Lakhani, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia

Over the years, Britannia Bourbon has continued to evolve while keeping its signature chocolate, chocolate, chocolate taste at the heart of everything it does. The brand’s collaborations, from the Britannia Winkin’ Cow Bourbon Shake to NIC Bourbon Ice Cream and the Britannia Bourbon Chocolate Modak in collaboration with Bombay Sweet Shop, have shown how the classic biscuit can take on many forms and flavours. With BourbonIT Challenge 2.0, the brand continues that journey, blending innovation and indulgence in a way that everyone can enjoy.

So, whether you’re a home baker or someone who simply loves to try new recipes, BourbonIT is here to make your kitchen a little more exciting. Just Imagine IT. BourbonIT and let the delicious fun begin.

Steps to BourbonIT your recipe:

Scan the QR code on the Britannia Bourbon pack Make Bourbon recipes guided by Pooja Dhingra’s AI avatar in seven languages Submit your Bourbon creation and stand a chance to win an iPhone or a trip to Switzerland*

BourbonIT can be accessed via mobile devices at https://bourbonit.in/