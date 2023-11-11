BSE Q2 net profit jumps to Rs 118 cr; revenue at record Rs 367 cr

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE has reported a four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 118.4 crore for the quarter ended in September 2023.

In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 29.4 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement. The bourse's revenue rose 53 per cent to a record Rs 367 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY24), from Rs 240 crore in the year-ago period. "We shall continue to invest in development of human resources, new products, technology infrastructure, etc, and thus pursue long-term growth shareholders and deliver on our mission of Vibrant BSE 2025," the exchange's MD & CEO, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, said.

The exchange's average daily turnover in the equity segment increased to Rs 5,922 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 4,740 crore in three months ended September 2022. Also, the board of directors of BSE in their meeting on Friday have approved the fund infusion of Rs 22.36 crores in India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd (India INX) and Rs 33.88 crore in India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd (India ICC) towards purchase of equity shares through subscription of rights issue