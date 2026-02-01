Budget 2026: Govt Plans Content Creator Labs, New Design Institute And Ayurveda Centres

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a series of education and skill-development initiatives in the Union Budget 2026, focusing on creative technology, design, healthcare and youth-driven employment.

Presenting the budget in Parliament, Sitharaman said the government will support the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), Mumbai, to set up Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) content creator laboratories in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges across the country. She noted that India’s AVGC sector is expanding rapidly and is expected to generate demand for nearly two million skilled professionals by 2030.

Describing the budget as centred on artificial intelligence and “Yuva Shakti”, Sitharaman said the aim is to align education with employment and enterprise creation. She announced the formation of a high-powered standing committee on Education, Employment and Enterprises to recommend steps for strengthening the services sector, including assessing the impact of AI and emerging technologies on jobs and skill requirements.

The finance minister also proposed establishing a new National Institute of Design (NID) in eastern India to address the growing shortage of trained designers. India currently has seven NIDs, all recognised as Institutes of National Importance.

To expand higher education infrastructure, the Centre will support states in developing five university townships near industrial and logistics corridors. These hubs will bring together universities, research institutions, skill centres and residential facilities to promote regional academic ecosystems linked to industry needs.

Addressing challenges faced by women pursuing science and technology education, Sitharaman announced that one girls’ hostel will be set up in every district through viability gap funding or capital support.

The budget also outlined plans to establish three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda to meet rising global demand for Ayurvedic products, in addition to upgrading and expanding pharmaceutical education under the Biopharma SHAKTI mission. Four telescope infrastructure facilities will also be set up or enhanced to promote learning in astrophysics and astronomy.

Education experts said the proposals reflect a long-term strategy to strengthen India’s education and skills ecosystem, improve regional access and build globally competitive institutions aligned with future economic growth.