Budget a step in right direction: Salesforce India CEO
Hyderabad: Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO of Salesforce India, has lauded the Union Budget 2024-25 as a balanced document with a strong emphasis on job creation, especially for women and youth. She believes the budget will significantly contribute to India's economic growth trajectory. Highlighting the budget’s focus on skilling, Bhattacharya noted that the allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skilling is commendable.
She expressed optimism about the potential of initiatives like the revised Model Skill Loan Scheme and the enhanced Mudra loan amount to empower young entrepreneurs and small businesses. The CEO also welcomed the government’s efforts to increase women’s participation in the workforce through measures like setting up hostels and creches. However, she suggested that a focus on geriatric care would have further supported women's employment.