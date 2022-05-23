Bugganna, Amarnath hold talks with Enel Power

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Monday held a meeting with Michele Crisostomo, Chairman, Enel Power and discussed opportunities in the renewable energy sector in the State.

AP's focus on integration of wind and solar is a winning idea as per Crisostomo and should be replicated in other geographies Enel Power is an Italian multinational and second largest power generation company in the world. It operates in more than 30 countries.