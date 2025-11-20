Building a Plastic-Free Future: How BioReform Is Powering India’s Sustainable Packaging Revolution

BioReform, an innovative Indian startup in sustainable packaging, is redefining the future of eco-friendly materials through 100% biodegradable and compostable packaging solutions. With innovation at its core, the company is fast emerging as a leader in India’s circular economy ecosystem—helping industries and consumers transition toward sustainable alternatives.

Through the Kotak BizLabs Accelerator Programme, BioReform received strategic mentorship and key industry linkages that accelerated its growth journey. The programme connected the startup with CIPET Chennai for product testing and certification, facilitated collaborations in the bio-ink domain, and enabled introductions to the Indian Plastics Institute and the Prevent Waste Alliance, strengthening its industry positioning and credibility.

With this support, BioReform successfully initiated the certification process, expanded its business pipeline, and secured two new clients—achieving an ARR of ₹1.5 crore. The startup has also ventured into the D2C space and is preparing to launch its pilot, marking strong progress toward sustainable scale-up.

With its innovation-led approach and ecosystem partnerships, BioReform is paving the way for India’s green packaging revolution. Through the Kotak BizLabs Accelerator Programme, Kotak Mahindra Bank continues to nurture high-potential startups that drive innovation, sustainability, and measurable impact across key sectors including healthtech, agritech, and cleantech.