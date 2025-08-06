Building Pathways to Careers in Video Game Development: Lakshya Digital’s Tech-Forward Leap for Game Development Education

As part of its ongoing commitment to education and empowerment in the video games industry, Lakshya Digital, a Keywords Studios in collaboration with Nirmaan Organization, has launched a technology enablement initiative at the Government Degree College for Women (GDCW), Begumpet, Hyderabad. The initiative aims to further strengthen the digital infrastructure of the college and equip aspiring women game developers with the tools they need to succeed in creative fields.

The event, held on campus and attended by students, faculty members, and dignitaries, marked the inauguration of a fully equipped tech lab designed to enhance the learning environment for women pursuing careers in 3D Video Game Art. The newly expanded lab includes computers, graphic tablets, and additional equipment aimed at supporting students’ academic and career aspirations.

This outreach program is a continuation of Lakshya’s long-standing association with GDCW, where the studio via its initiative inGame Academy has designed and implemented a specialized degree program aligned with global video games industry standards. Lakshya has deployed experienced production trainers on campus, ensuring students receive hands-on, industry-relevant education. Six students from the first graduating batch have already been onboarded as interns with Lakshya, signalling the beginning of real-world career pathways for young talent.

Addressing the audience at the event, chief guest Smt. Deva Sena IAS, Commissioner of Collegiate Education said, “Partnerships like this are essential to strengthen our public education system and will play a crucial role in opening doors for students within the Indian video games landscape. When industry leaders come together with educational institutions, we create new possibilities for students, especially young women, to access quality education and prepare for the future. This contribution is a valuable step towards building a more inclusive and digitally empowered academic environment.”

Last year, Lakshya also facilitated the participation of GDCW students at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) in Hyderabad—India’s premier event for gaming professionals—offering valuable industry exposure and learning opportunities. As the city of Hyderabad continues to emerge as a centre for digital innovation and creative industries, such initiatives help ensure that young women are equipped with the skills, resources, and support needed to succeed in a competitive job market.

Speaking about the initiative, Manvendra Shukul, CEO of Lakshya Digital and Board Member Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), said, “Our collaboration with GDCW reflects our strong belief in the transformative power of education and industry mentorship. With women making up only 12% - 14% of the workforce in the video games industry, a key focus for Lakshya is to create a strong talent pipeline by actively addressing this gender imbalance in Tech and Video Games. One of our core principles is to ensure that at least 30% of participants in all our inGame programs are women, in addition to running select initiatives that are exclusively for women. This initiative is not just about providing infrastructure; it is about unlocking real opportunities for young women in the fields of digital art and technology. We believe this is just the beginning of many more success stories to come and shape the Indian Video Games story.”

Through this ongoing collaboration, Lakshya Digital continues to invest in empowering women students and bridging the gap between education and employment in India's video games sector.