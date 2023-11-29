  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Cabinet okays drone scheme for women self-help groups

Cabinet okays drone scheme for women self-help groups
x
Highlights

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet had cleared the scheme for providing drones to women self-help groups for agriculture

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet had cleared the scheme for providing drones to women self-help groups for agriculture.

Around 500 drones will be handed over to these women self-help groups by March 2024. After this as many as 14,500 drones will be given over the next 2 years to these self-help groups. Drone Sakhis will be paid Rs 15,000 per month and the drone maintenance and repair costs will be provided by the Centre, he added.

Around 10-15 villages will be clubbed into a cluster for drone operations, women chosen from self-help groups will be trained to operate the drones.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X