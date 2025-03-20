Cabinet okays Rs 7,000 crore acquisition of India-made advanced artillery guns in big boost for self-reliance

New Delhi : The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the acquisition of the India-made Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore, marking a major step towards the country’s self-reliance in the defence sector, according to official sources.

The ATAGS, the first indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured 155 mm artillery gun, is set to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces with its cutting-edge technology and superior firepower.

The ATAGS, an advanced towed artillery gun system featuring a long 52-calibre barrel, allowing for extended firing ranges of up to 40 km, is seen as a game-changer. With its larger calibre, the system ensures higher lethality, delivering increased explosive payloads while enabling automated deployment, target engagement, and reduced crew fatigue. This approval underscores India’s growing prowess in indigenous defence manufacturing and technological advancements.

The induction of ATAGS will play a crucial role in modernising the Indian Army’s artillery by replacing outdated 105 mm and 130 mm guns. Its deployment along the country’s western and northern borders will provide the armed forces with a significant strategic edge, ensuring enhanced operational readiness and firepower.

A testament to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, ATAGS has been developed through collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian private industry partners. Over 65 per cent of its components are sourced domestically, including key subsystems such as the barrel, muzzle brake, breech mechanism, firing and recoil system, and ammunition handling mechanism. This development not only strengthens India’s defence industry but also reduces dependence on foreign imports.

Being an entirely indigenous system, ATAGS will benefit from a robust supply chain of spares and seamless life cycle maintenance. The domestically developed system ensures long-term product support, strengthening India’s self-sufficiency in defence technology.

One of the key advantages of ATAGS is its minimal reliance on foreign components. Critical subsystems such as the Navigation System, Muzzle Velocity Radar, and sensors are designed and sourced indigenously, significantly reducing India’s dependence on foreign technology and imports.

The approval and manufacturing of ATAGS will generate substantial employment, with an estimated 20 lakh man-days created across various industries. Additionally, this development is expected to bolster India’s position in the global defence export market, paving the way for future indigenous defence exports.